Viqarunnisa mourns loss of its teacher, student in Bailey Road fire

Viqarunnisa Noon School and College is in mourning as Lutfun Nahar Karim (Lucky), a senior teacher at the institution, and her daughter Jannatin Tajri, an alumna, passed away in Bailey Road fire last night.

"The governing body, alongside teachers, staff, students, and parents, extend their deepest sympathies to the bereaved family during this unimaginable grief. The institution collectively prays for the departed souls' eternal peace and hopes they are granted Jannatul Ferdous as their final abode," reads an obituary signed by the institution's acting principal.

In remembrance of the deceased, a Namaz-e-Janaza will be performed today at 2:00pm in the college field of Viqarunnisa Noon in Bailey Road following the Jumma prayer.

Lutfun Nahar Karim served as a senior teacher for the morning shift, teaching students from 7-10th standard.