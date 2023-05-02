VIPs at accident sites cause further complications: Mayor Taposh

The mayor gave directives to make a special committee to restore the ponds and reservoirs in different parts of Dhaka

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said VIPs visiting any accident site disrupts rescue efforts and increases the risk of exacerbating the situation.

A policy is needed to stop this trend, said the mayor on Tuesday following a meeting of the Dhaka South City Disaster Management Committee with authorities concerned regarding various accidents and post-disaster rescue operations including fire at Mayor Hanif Auditorium of Nagar Bhaban.

"It has become a custom for VIPs to visit the accident site. They think - if they do not come, if they do not show their face then there will be loss. Their jobs will suffer. This trend must be stopped," said the Dhaka South City mayor.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

He said, when there is an accident somewhere, many people rush to get the goods out. It is never advisable to go to dangerous places. It is not right to let anyone from the common people to the spot, said the mayor.

Meanwhile, the mayor said that a special committee would be formed to restore the ponds and reservoirs in different parts of Dhaka.

In the meeting, various accidents including the fire at Bangabazar and New Super Market were discussed. During this time, he talked about various aspects of the South City Disaster Management Committee with the parties concerned.

