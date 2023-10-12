VIP movements, political programmes bring Dhaka roads to a standstill

Dhaka residents expressed anger and frustration as yet another day resulted in yet another traffic nightmare.

Amid VIP movements and political programmes, vehicles on most roads of the capital remained stationary for long periods on Thursday (12 October).

According to media reports, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended two separate events in the city today.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the 54th founding anniversary of the Jatiya Sramik League, the organisation organised rallies across the capital.

The ruling Awami League is also holding a programme in wards no 14, 15 and 16 of Dhaka North City Corporation.

Meanwhile, the BNP is holding a student's convention at the Ramna Engineers Institution auditorium.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Traffic Zone Assistant Commissioner Tareq Sekandar Abhi said, "Traffic is immense today as it is the last working day of the week. We are trying our best to keep the roads clear.

"We [Tejgaon division including Bijoy Sarani] are in the middle of the city. If the vehicles aren't moving in other traffic divisions areas like Gulshan and Ramna, Bijoy Sarani usually sees the highest traffic congestion," he added.

Tejgaon Traffic Division In-Charge Mostak Ahmed told Prothom Alo that traffic jam increased significantly due to VVIP movements and a stray girder on Moghbazar road. After the girder was removed from the road around 10am, traffic flow returned to normal.

But this explanation has done little to placate commuters.

"Even the foot overbridges are blocked so pedestrians can't just walk instead of being stuck in traffic. If the roads are going to be blocked for VIP movements then the public should be let know a day in advance," said one agitated commuter.

Netizens also voiced their displeasure on social media.

Imzir Mollik, a BCS administrative cadre official, wrote on Facebook "Avoid Bijoy Soroni crossing this hour."

Another person, Nafiz Imtiaz, wrote on social media that he couldn't cross the Moghbazar area even at 10:30am despite starting from the Shantinagar area at 9am.

"9am Shantinagar, 10.30am mogbazar. 90 minutes 2 KM....I could say avoid mogbazar but all the roads seem the same.....so enjoy I guess!" vented Nafiz Imtiaz.

Another commuter, Wasima Rownak Khan Rishta, wrote, "Been stuck at banglamotor mor for about 40 mins.. kew janen ekhane ki gojob porse [does anyone know what calamity has befallen us]?"

Rummana, who was running late for her office, said she had been stuck in Panthapath for over half-an-hour.

Till filing of this report at 1:30pm, the situation was yet to improve.