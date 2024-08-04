Violence marks the beginning of non-cooperation movement in the North

Protesters and Awami League men chased each other away today (4 August) at Bogura's Sat Matha intersection.

A chase and counter chase broke out between the protesters and the AL men at the Sat Matha intersection in Bogura town today (4 August).

Some cocktails were exploded during this time. The Sat Matha roundabout is currently under the control of AL men.

AL men started to gather at the city's Temple Road area since the morning. The violence took place when protesters tried to enter the Sat Matha roundabout, although no one was injured.

Meanwhile, The northern part of the country is facing stagnation due to a halt in the movement of public and goods transport centring the nationwide non-cooperation movement called by protesters.

Movements of buses and trucks have been disrupted between the 16 districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, forcing the people of this region to commute through rickshaws and CGN-run auto-rickshaws.

According to media reports, no one was coming out of their homes without any emergency. Shops at the Sat Matha intersection of Bogura were all closed, and nothing but only rickshaws were seen on the streets.

Awami League men were seen gathering at the roundabout since the morning, who have announced to counter the protesters.

At the Shohordighi area of the district's Kahalu road, students and locals had created a barricade by felling tree trunks on the street. The protesters were seen burning tires there, and only emergency vehicles were allowed to pass the spot.

General Secretary of Northern Bengal Transport Owners' Association Aminul Islam said, "Over 50,000 vehicles ply on the roads of this region daily. At least eight vehicles have been vandalised in the last 12 hours. That's why we've suspended our operations and won't continue it until the situation improves."

According to the Association figures, the transport owners incur losses worth Tk15 crore daily due to not running vehicles. At least 2 lakh transport workers have become unemployed due to the stagnant situation.

Ershad, a CNG-run autorickshaw driver from Bogura's Shahjahanpur area, said, "I can't imagine bringing out my vehicle at this time. I will lose everything if they vandalise my CNG, which will make it impossible for me to run my family. That's why I'm sitting at my home, waiting for the situation to calm down."