Violence at JU: At least 80 injured as police fire rubber bullets

Clashes erupted between the police and protesters at Jahangirnagar University. Photo: TBS

At least 80 people have been injured at Jahangirnagar University during the clash between police and protesting students today (17 July).

Most of them have been injured by rubber bullets fired by the police, Dr Md Shamsur Rahman, the chief medical officer at the university's medical centre, told The Business Standard this evening.

"The injured students started arriving at the medical centre at 5:30pm. By 8pm, we treated around 60-70 students, 10-15 of whom were severely injured and referred to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar," he added.

Meanwhile, Sultan, duty manager at Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar, said, "Eight JU students have arrived at the hospital since this evening. Four of them had gunshot wounds.

"Five of the students are currently admitted in our hospital, while the rest have been treated and discharged," he added.

