Violence grips quota reform protests in Bogura, Cox's Bazar

Violence broke out in Bogura and Cox's Bazar amid ongoing quota reform protests today.

At least five people have been injured in a cocktail explosion at a rally organised by quota reform protesters at Bogura's Govt Azizul Haque College around 11:00am today.

Four among the five injured have been taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College for treatment.

The protesters started their demonstration at the Jamil Nagar gate of the college campus around 10:30am. Another group of protesters blocked the Bogura-Rangpur highway and staged a sit-in protest.

Attack on quota reform protestors in Bogura on 16 July 2024. Photo: TBS

A large number of police have been deployed at the college campus to keep the situation under control.

In Cox's Bazar, A chase-counter chase has taken place between quota reform protesters and Bangladesh Chhatra League activists. Both parties had hurled brickbats at each other during this time. The clash blocked the Link Road intersection of the city, stopping vehicular movement between Cox's Bazar and Chattogram.

The clash took place at Link Road and in front of Cox's bazar Govt. College around 11:00am today (16 July).

According to eyewitnesses, quota protesters of Cox's Bazar Polytechnic Institute took position at the Link Road intersection on Tuesday morning. Police tried to disperse them but they did not leave their position. Meanwhile, BCL activists took position in front of Cox's Bazar Govt. College.

A chase-counter chase ensued when the quota protesters tried to go towards the college gate. The quota protesters ransacked some vehicles during this time. Later, two teams of police dispersed both parties and brought the situation under control.

Attack on quota reform protestors in Cox's Bazar on 16 July 2024. Photo: TBS

The protesters have accused BCL of launching an attack on them. On the other hand, BCL's Cox's Bazar unit President Saddam Hossain said that some Jamaat-Shibir activists in the guise of quota protesters carried out violence in the area.

Contacted, Sub Inspector of Cox's Bazar Model Police Station Md Rokibuzzaman said, "The situation is under control."

Meanwhile, Students from different educational institutions of Narayanganj have staged a demonstration protesting yesterday's attack allegedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists on quota reform protesters.

They gathered in front of the district's Press Club on Bangabandhu Road at 11:00am today (16 July) and brought out a procession and circled the city around 11:30am. Later, they came back to the Press Club around 12:30pm and continued their demonstration.