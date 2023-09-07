Violence creators will be brought to book: Home minister

Violence creators will be brought to book: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said if BNP-Jamaat creates violence in the name of movement, they will be brought to book.

"BNP-Jamaat set fire on buses in 2013-2014 and they burnt and killed innocent people. Their specialty is burning the people," he told the journalists after inaugurating a newly constructed mural of Bangabandhu (Nirbhik Durjoy) and salami stage at the office premises of Superintendent of Police in Narayanganj.

The minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina established burn units and arranged proper treatment facilities for the fire victims, adding, "Members of the law enforcement agencies are ready to prevent these violent activities of BNP-Jamaat."

He warned that those who are doing violent activities, they will be identified and brought into the book.

Replying about drugs and juvenile gangs, the minister said that the government has been working with various social efforts to rectify juvenile criminals.

"The Coast Guard and BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) have been prepared strong and capable to control drugs. Their activities have been intensified along the waterways and border areas," he added.

Kamal called upon everyone in the society to be aware to eliminate drugs, terrorism and juvenile crimes.

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastgir Gazi, Bir Pratik, Narayanganj City Mayor Dr Selina Hayat Ivy, local lawmakers AKM Shamim Osman, AKM Salim Osman, Nazrul Islam Babu and Liakat Hossain Khoka, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mahmudul Haque, Police Super Golam Mostafa Russel, RAB-11 Commander Lt Col Tanveer Mahmud Pasha and other officials concerned were present.

Later, the minister attended the community policing rally organized at the District Police Lines.

