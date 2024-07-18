Violence and loss of life is unfortunate: Chinese envoy over student protest

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 12:45 pm

"We believe the government of Bangladesh has the capacity to solve their own problems. We wish peace and stability will be restored in Bangladesh very soon," he told reporters regarding a question after meeting with the foreign minister Hasan Mahmud at his ministry today (18 July). 

File photo of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen. UNB
File photo of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen. UNB

It's unfortunate the violence and loss of life,  the Chinese Ambassador in Bangladesh Yao Wen said about the ongoing student protest over the quota reform issue.

"We believe the government of Bangladesh has the capacity to solve their own problems. We wish peace and stability will be restored in Bangladesh very soon," he told reporters regarding a question after meeting with the foreign minister Hasan Mahmud at his ministry today (18 July). 

"Peace and stability are also important for China as it is high time for more cooperation and more investment here. We wish to see stability and the Bangladesh govt to move forward," he added. 

He said that China's internal position is very clear as the country don't allow any form of foreign intervention.

 

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen / Quota reform / Student protest / Bangladesh

