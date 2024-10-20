Violence against housemaids not to be tolerated: NHRC chairman

The NHRC chief speaks to reporters after visiting a 13-year-old housemaid, who was recently abused physically in the city's Basundhara area and now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Photo: BSS

There is no way to tolerate and show flexibility to violence against housemaids, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed said today (20 October).

He said this while visiting a 13-year-old housemaid, who was recently abused physically in the city's Basundhara area and now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

The NHRC chief inquired about the condition of the victim and talked to the hospital authorities over her proper treatment, said a press release.

Dr Kamal Uddin visited the victim as part of investigation into the incident as the commission has initiated a suo moto complaint in this regard.

He said the victim housemaid was subjected to brutal torture while her body is bearing the signs of bruises and injuries.

"The child, who was supposed to remain safe and secured with her full rights, has been subjected to inhumane physical and mental torture. The incident is very alarming and a violation of human rights," the NHRC chairman said.

The person responsible must be brought under exemplary punishment, he said, adding the commission will provide the maximum cooperation in this regard.

Noting that the incidents of violence against housemaids and violation of their rights often occur, Dr Kamal Uddin said the commission has already sent the draft law to the Ministry of Social Welfare to ensure the protection of the rights and overall welfare of the domestic workers.

He hoped that after completing the legal process, the law will be promulgated soon.

Apart from legal protection, the NHRC chief put emphasis on raising social awareness, developing positive mindset and practicing morality and humanity to ensure safety, security and rights of the housemaids.

NHRC Full Time Member Md Salim Reza, DMCH Director Brig. Gen. Md Asaduzzaman and NHRC Director (Complaints and Inquiry) Md Ashraful Alam and Director (Admin and Finance) Kazi Arfan Ashik were present on the occasion, among others.

