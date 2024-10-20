Violence against housemaids not to be tolerated: NHRC chairman

Bangladesh

BSS
20 October, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 07:14 pm

Related News

Violence against housemaids not to be tolerated: NHRC chairman

BSS
20 October, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 07:14 pm
The NHRC chief speaks to reporters after visiting a 13-year-old housemaid, who was recently abused physically in the city&#039;s Basundhara area and now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Photo: BSS
The NHRC chief speaks to reporters after visiting a 13-year-old housemaid, who was recently abused physically in the city's Basundhara area and now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Photo: BSS

There is no way to tolerate and show flexibility to violence against housemaids, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed said today (20 October).

He said this while visiting a 13-year-old housemaid, who was recently abused physically in the city's Basundhara area and now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). 

The NHRC chief inquired about the condition of the victim and talked to the hospital authorities over her proper treatment, said a press release. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dr Kamal Uddin visited the victim as part of investigation into the incident as the commission has initiated a suo moto complaint in this regard. 

He said the victim housemaid was subjected to brutal torture while her body is bearing the signs of bruises and injuries.

"The child, who was supposed to remain safe and secured with her full rights, has been subjected to inhumane physical and mental torture. The incident is very alarming and a violation of human rights," the NHRC chairman said.

The person responsible must be brought under exemplary punishment, he said, adding the commission will provide the maximum cooperation in this regard.

Noting that the incidents of violence against housemaids and violation of their rights often occur, Dr Kamal Uddin said the commission has already sent the draft law to the Ministry of Social Welfare to ensure the protection of the rights and overall welfare of the domestic workers.

He hoped that after completing the legal process, the law will be promulgated soon.

Apart from legal protection, the NHRC chief put emphasis on raising social awareness, developing positive mindset and practicing morality and humanity to ensure safety, security and rights of the housemaids.

NHRC Full Time Member Md Salim Reza, DMCH Director Brig. Gen. Md Asaduzzaman and NHRC Director (Complaints and Inquiry) Md Ashraful Alam and Director (Admin and Finance) Kazi Arfan Ashik were present on the occasion, among others. 
 

NHRC / Bangladesh / housemaid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

24m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

34m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos