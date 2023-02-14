Vinay Kwatra's visit to further strengthen, add momentum to Dhaka-Delhi ties, India hopes

Bangladesh

UNB
14 February, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 01:52 pm

Related News

Vinay Kwatra's visit to further strengthen, add momentum to Dhaka-Delhi ties, India hopes

UNB
14 February, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 01:52 pm
Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra. Photo: Collected
Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra. Photo: Collected

The visit of Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra to Bangladesh is in line with the "highest priority" accorded as per India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the country's Ministry of External Affairs said today.

Bangladesh is India's top-most development partner and its largest trade partner in the region, India said.

The Indian foreign secretary's visit will further strengthen bilateral ties and add momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas, according to the ministry.

Foreign Secretary Kwatra will be on an official visit to Bangladesh, on 15-16 February, at the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Masud Bin Momen.

During the visit, both foreign secretaries will review the entire range of bilateral relationships including political and security, water, trade and investment, power and energy, defence, connectivity and sub-regional cooperation.

Kwatra will arrive in Dhaka after the completion of his two-day official visit to Nepal on 13-14 February.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and his Indian counterpart will discuss bilateral issues at the Foreign Office Consultations (FOC).

Kwatra assumed charge as foreign secretary on 1 May last year, and this will be his first Bangladesh visit since then.

The last FOC was held on 29 January 2021 in New Delhi, India.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to attend the 18th Group of Twenty (G20) Summit which will take place in New Delhi on September 9-10 this year. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Hasina to attend the Summit.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi on 1-2 March.

The issues related to the upcoming visits by the prime minister and foreign minister are likely to be discussed during the Indian foreign secretary's visits, said a diplomatic source.

Kwatra is likely to meet the prime minister and foreign minister during his visit.

India, which holds the presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023, invited Bangladesh as a "guest country" in its all meetings.

Bangladesh sees its series of engagements with the G20 under India's presidency this year as a "big honour".

"We will raise our issues there. It is a big honour for us. We should be prudent," Momen told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently, noting that Bangladesh is the only South Asian country invited by the host.

India invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as guest countries to its meetings and summit, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, India.

The G20 members represent around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 percent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

Top News / South Asia

India's new Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra / Bangladesh-India cooperation / Bangladesh-India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

2h | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

4h | Panorama
We are paying more attention to work-life balance than we used to do, and rightly so. Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is one of the latest examples. Photo: Bloomberg

Quitting while on top

1d | Panorama
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China Clones Super Cow

China Clones Super Cow

1h | TBS Stories
Ways to Save Money on a Low Income

Ways to Save Money on a Low Income

2h | TBS Stories
PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

16h | TBS Stories
How to use ChatGPT?

How to use ChatGPT?

17h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4
Photo: BSS
Transport

Over 92% work of metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part completed

5
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed