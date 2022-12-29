Vietnam honours three Bangladeshis for promoting people-to-people ties

Bangladesh

UNB
29 December, 2022, 09:25 pm
29 December, 2022, 09:25 pm

Flag of Vietnam. Picture: Collected
Flag of Vietnam. Picture: Collected

Vietnam has honoured three Bangladeshis with different awards for their contributions to promoting people-to-people relations between the Southeast Asian country and Bangladesh, especially introducing the Bangladeshis to the life and career of Ho Chi Minh, a hero of Vietnam's liberation and former president.

Pooja Sengupta, artistic director of Turongomi Dance Theatre was awarded the "Friendship Medal," by the president of Vietnam.

She is the writer, choreographer and artistic director of the artwork "Ho Chi Minh – A journey to explore the light within," a dance performance about Ho Chi Minh's life, staged in Dhaka in September 2019. 

Mostafizur Rahman Faisal, professor and registrar of the Heritage University of Bangladesh, and KM Abdul Mozid, senior reporter of Dainik Arthoniteer Kagoj, were awarded the "Certificates of Merit" from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam.

Faisal translated the book "How Ho Chi Minh wrote his Testament" into Bangla. Mozid translated the book "Ho Chi Minh Biography" into Bangla.

The president and the foreign minister of Vietnam authorised the ambassador of Vietnam to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien to hand out the awards to the awardees on their behalf.

Speaking at a ceremony, the ambassador expressed his warmest thanks to the awardees for their efforts as well as sharing sincere thoughts and nice sentiments towards the Vietnamese nation, especially Ho Chi Minh.

He said the Communist Party, the state and the people of Vietnam always remember the support from Bangladeshis for the struggle for independence and peace, for national construction and development, and highly value the contributions of each Bangladeshi organisation and individual.

The envoy hoped that the awardees would continue to do more excellent work to introduce not only the Vietnamese country and nation, Ho Chi Minh to Bangladeshis, but also introduce Bangladesh and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the Vietnamese.

