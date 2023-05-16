'As per Vienna Convention, host country must ensure protection of all diplomatic personnel'

Bangladesh

'As per Vienna Convention, host country must ensure protection of all diplomatic personnel'

16 May, 2023

The United States has said the safety and security of their diplomatic personnel and facilities are of utmost importance.

"So, I'm not going to get into the specifics about security details concerning the U.S. embassy or its personnel," Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State, said during a press briefing on May 15 (US time) at the State Department while responding to a question.   

He, however, noted that as per the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, any host country "must uphold its obligations to ensure the protection of all diplomatic mission premises and personnel and take all appropriate steps to prevent any attack on personnel."

Patel made the remarks after Bangladesh decided not to provide additional security escorts for a number of foreign diplomats, including the US and UK envoys, in Dhaka.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen yesterday said, "If they want it, they can get it in exchange for payment. We won't provide this extra (security) escort service with taxpayers' money."

"In developed countries, no government provides such extra facilities," Momen said.

The minister said there has been no deterioration of the law and order situation that such service is required.

