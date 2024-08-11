Video shows Dr Yunus' motorcade stuck in jam despite having VVIP protocol

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 10:43 pm

Related News

Video shows Dr Yunus' motorcade stuck in jam despite having VVIP protocol

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 10:43 pm
Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

A video went viral on social media today (11 August) showing the motorcade of Interim Government Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus stuck in traffic jam despite having VVIP protocol. 

The video was reportedly recorded today at the Bok Chattar area adjacent to the Handball Stadium in the capital's Paltan. The Business Standard, however, could not independently verify the video.

The video showed that "Prime Minister" was written on a car which was stuck for several minutes due to a traffic jam on the busy road. Then the Special Security Force (SSF) members got down from the cars to ensure safety.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At this time, it could be heard that SSF members were telling the eager crowd to stand on the side of the road and keep a safe distance. 

According to the administrative security protocol rules of Bangladesh, there is a provision to keep one side of the road clear when the motorcades of the President and the Prime Minister move. 

Also, 15 minutes prior to their movement, one side of the particular road is kept vacant and the public movement is stopped.

Dr Yunus' motorcade broke that tradition and waited on the road and endured traffic jams. 

Dr Yunus / Dr Muhammad Yunus / Chief Adviser of interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

5h | Wheels
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

9h | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

12h | Features
These chhatras (students) showed their courage to overthrow a regime infamous for authoritarianism, corruption, nepotism and politicisation of every institution. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

What is the future of the new generation who built their present?

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

2h | Videos
Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

2h | Videos
International pressure is increasing on Israel

International pressure is increasing on Israel

1h | Videos
The message that Sheikh Hasina gave to the leaders and workers

The message that Sheikh Hasina gave to the leaders and workers

3h | Videos