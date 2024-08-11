Video shows Dr Yunus' motorcade stuck in jam despite having VVIP protocol

A video went viral on social media today (11 August) showing the motorcade of Interim Government Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus stuck in traffic jam despite having VVIP protocol.

The video was reportedly recorded today at the Bok Chattar area adjacent to the Handball Stadium in the capital's Paltan. The Business Standard, however, could not independently verify the video.

The video showed that "Prime Minister" was written on a car which was stuck for several minutes due to a traffic jam on the busy road. Then the Special Security Force (SSF) members got down from the cars to ensure safety.

At this time, it could be heard that SSF members were telling the eager crowd to stand on the side of the road and keep a safe distance.

According to the administrative security protocol rules of Bangladesh, there is a provision to keep one side of the road clear when the motorcades of the President and the Prime Minister move.

Also, 15 minutes prior to their movement, one side of the particular road is kept vacant and the public movement is stopped.

Dr Yunus' motorcade broke that tradition and waited on the road and endured traffic jams.