This is a victory of people, not mine: PM Hasina

A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at a press conference at Gonobhaban. Photo: PID
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at a press conference at Gonobhaban. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the victory attained by the Awami League in this election is a triumph for the people.

During a view-exchange with local and foreign journalists and observers this afternoon on the occasion of the national election at her official residence Ganobhaban, "It is not a victory for me; rather, it is a victory for the people. 

"This election reflects the fulfillment of the people's right to form a government and exercise their voting rights – a cause I have long struggled for," said the premier.

"We have set an example that elections can be free, fair, and neutral—you have seen it," the prime minister told the gathering.

Thanking the foreign observers and journalists for their participation, the prime minister remarked, "I believe that your presence will further fortify the democratic system in our country."
She also said Bangladesh maintains good relations with all its neighbouring countries.

"We maintain good relations with neighbours. Our foreign policy is friendship with all and malice towards none."

Boat sails to fourth straight term
Regarding the country's five-year plan, she said, "Development for the people is our main aim. Economic progress, ensuring better lives and prosperous lives is my target."

Asked about the boycotts of opposition parties, the PM said, "Each and every party has their right to join the election or not. It matters whether the people participated in voting or not."

Earlier today, ambassadors of India, Russia, China, Bhutan, Philippines, Singapore, and Sri Lanka congratulated Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for Awami League's victory in the national elections.

They expressed their firm commitment to continue cooperation with Bangladesh. The prime minister thanked them and sought their cooperation in the development and progress of Bangladesh.

The national election, marked by a low turnout and sporadic violence in an otherwise largely peaceful atmosphere, placed the Awami League candidates and independents on the course to sweep the race in the absence of any major opposition.

The ruling Awami League candidates running with the symbol of boat secured at least 223 seats while the independents bagged 61, according to data provided by the Election Commission.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

