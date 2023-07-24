Vice Admiral M Nazmul Hassan takes over as chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral M Nazmul Hassan took over the duties of the chief of Naval Staff on Monday.

He has taken the place of incumbent Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Shaheen Iqbal. A ceremony marked the handing-over of duties at Naval Headquarters today.

By signing the command handing and taking over book, newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral M Nazmul Hassan officially assumed command of the Bangladesh Navy, said a press release from the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate.

Principal staff officers, area commanders, admin authorities, managing directors of dockyards and shipyards and high officials of Bangladesh Navy were present in that ceremony.

Newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral M Nazmul Hassan was commissioned in the Bangladesh Navy on 01 July 1986. In his long and illustrious career, he has served in various staff, instructional and command appointments at different levels.

Prior to his appointment as the chief of Naval Staff, he performed the duties of Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (operations), Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (personnel), Director Naval Operations, and Director Naval Intelligence at Naval Headquarters, and as Director General Civil Military Relations of the Armed Forces Division.

He commanded four warships of the Bangladesh Navy, including Training Frigate BNS UMAR FAROOQ.

He also commanded the Bangladesh Naval Academy, the Naval Aviation and the Navy's Special Force, SWADS.

In his glorious Naval career, he has commanded Bangladesh Navy Fleet and also served as the commander Chattogram Naval Area. During this time, he continued the process of rehabilitation of forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals in Bhasanchar.

Besides, he made a special contribution to the rehabilitation of homeless and poor people in remote coastal areas by implementing shelter projects under the office of the prime minister.

Moreover, as Commander Chattogram Naval Area he served as the chief organiser of the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2022 held for the first time in Bangladesh.

As the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the Republic of the Maldives, he made significant contributions to the development of bilateral ties between Bangladesh and the Maldives by sending a medical team from the Bangladesh Armed Forces to help the Maldives government's immunisation programme, organising Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and hosting the prime minister's first bilateral visit to the Maldives.

He is highly regarded by officers and sailors of all ranks for his admirable leadership, commitment and dedication. He was awarded with the Extraordinary Service Medal (OSP) and Navy Efficiency Medal (NPP) for meritorious contribution in service life.

Vice Admiral Nazmul is a distinguished graduate of Defense Services Command and Staff College, Mirpur and Naval War College, USA. He also attended the Naval Command Course in the US and National Defence Course in Bangladesh.

His academic qualifications include Bachelor of Science degree from Chattogram University and Masters in Defense Studies from National University, Bangladesh. He also took part in the UN Peacekeeping Mission in former Yugoslavia.

His 38-year career has been marked by great professionalism and military prowess, influenced by the values of the Father of the Nation, the spirit of the Liberation War, and patriotism. He has always been committed to developing Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Navy.

Vice Admiral Nazmul is married to Nadia Sultana and the couple is blessed with a son and a daughter.