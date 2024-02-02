Veteran journalist Abdul Wahed Khan passes away

Veteran journalist Abdul Wahed Khan has passed away in Sylhet.

He breathed his last at a private hospital in Sylhet around 11:30pm on Thursday.

Wahed was the editor of Sylhet's Jalalabadi newspaper and weekly Sylhet Samachar.

In the early eighties, he started the daily Jalalabadi from the weekly Sylhet Samachar House.

Besides journalism, Wahed was associated with various social and cultural organizations and various educational institutions. He also served as the general secretary of Sylhet Central Muslim Literary Society (KMUSAS).

Wahed also established the Jalalabad Academy, Sylhet.

Abdul Wahed Khan served as the Sylhet bureau chief of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) from 1972 to 1978.

Prior to that, he worked in the Daily Ittefaq in Dhaka from 1962 to 1971.