Veteran filmmaker Shafiqur Rahman passes away

Noted filmmaker Shafiqur Rahman, known for his famous movie "Dhaka 86", died on Wednesday night at the age of 70.

The renowned director breathed his last around 9.30 pm at the Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, Dhanmondi in the capital.

According to his family sources, Shafiqur Rahman suffered a massive stroke on August 15 and had been undergoing treatment at the hospital.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) after Johr prayers on Thursday.

A long-time assistant director for legendary actor-filmmaker Nayak Raj Razzak, Shafiqur Rahman worked as a director for movies "Raja Mistri" and "Dhaka 86," the latter of which is remembered to many as a unique and refreshing movie in the 80s' starring Razzak, Bapparaj, ATM Shamsuzzaman, Khaleda Aktar Kolpona, Falguni Ahmed and more.

He has also contributed to film "Hangor Nodi Grenade" as an associate on its screenplay.