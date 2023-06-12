Veteran AL leader Abdul Haque Sobuj laid to rest in Madaripur

Awami League's Dhaka City South unit Senior Adviser Abdul Haque Sobuj was laid to eternal rest at his village home in Madaripur after Johr prayers on Monday.

"My father has been laid to rest at our ancestral graveyard at Kalai Sardarer Char village under Purba Enayet Nagar union at Kalkini upazila in Madaripur after Johr prayers following his namaj-e-janaza here," Sobuj's second son Shohel Newaz told BSS over phone.

Leaders and workers of AL's Madaripur district and Kalkini upazila units and distinguished personalities of the locality joined his janaza there.

Earlier, his first namaz-e-janaza was held at a Shanir Akhra mosque in the capital's Jatrabari area adjacent to his residence.

Abdul Haque Sobuj died of kidney ailments at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital at 11pm on Sunday at the age of 68.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Abdul Haque Sobuj.

In a condolence message today, the premier prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Sobuj left behind three sons, three daughters and a host of relatives, friends, admirers and political fellows to mourn his death. His wife Feroza Begum died on 29 October 2015.