Vested quarters out there to tarnish Bangladesh’s image: Hasina   

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said vested quarters are out there to stage various types of incidents in the country to tarnish its image before the world.

"Bangladesh will march forward, no one will ever be able to pull Bangladesh back. Some incidents are happening…vested quarters unleashing these deliberately to tarnish the country's image, and you all are aware of that," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while inaugurating Payra Bridge over the Payra River and laying the foundation stone of six lanes (including service lane) Dhaka-Sylhet and Sylhet-Tamabil highways from her official residence Ganobhaban.

She said vested quarters are also engaged in spreading negative propaganda against Bangladesh. "Whatever development we achieve, one section of people is out there and they're busy demeaning the country," she said.

"They don't want Bangladesh's democratic process to continue, their demands rise whenever there's any unnatural situation in the country," she said.

That is why, she mentioned, this section of people never sees the development of the country. "Instead, they want destruction. This is the reality. The people of the country need to remain aware about it," the PM added.

After winning the 2008 elections, Awami League formed the government in 2009, Hasina said, adding, "As a result of remaining in power for a long time, no one can undermine today's Bangladesh, everyone respects Bangladesh now. Bangladesh has earned respect from the whole world."

Recalling the miserable days of the country after killing Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Prime Minister said those who were in power directly or indirectly from 1975 to 1996 and 2001 to 2008 wanted to stop the development of the country.

"It was not their desire that Bangladesh will get honour across the globe and the people of this country will move around the world with their heads high. This was very much painful for us," she said.

Talking about the Covid-19 pandemic, Hasina asked all to exercise caution about it. "We're providing vaccines…no one will be left out as we're taking steps so that everyone can remain safe," she said.

Hasina also said the government is gradually reopening schools and colleges so that there remains no hurdle in academic activities for the students.

The Prime Minister also said the government has adopted Vision 2021, Vision 2041 and Delta Plan 2100 to advance the country.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Highways and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and Highways and Bridges Secretary M Nazrul Islam also spoke at the event.

A video on Payra Bridge and Dhaka-Sylhet and Sylhet-Tamabil highways was screened at the programme.