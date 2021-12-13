Vested quarter influenced US for sanction on RAB: Police association 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 07:50 pm

Related News

Vested quarter influenced US for sanction on RAB: Police association 

In a statement issued on Monday, the association said the vested quarter that wants to embarrass Bangladesh globally provided false information to the United States with the help of an international lobbyist group

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 07:50 pm
Vested quarter influenced US for sanction on RAB: Police association 

Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) has stated that it firmly believes that an anti-state vested quarter provided false and fabricated information and influenced the US to issue sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

In a statement issued on Monday, the association said the vested quarter that wants to embarrass Bangladesh globally provided false information to the United States with the help of an international lobbyist group.

The BPSA also hoped that the US government will review its decision by assessing real information and scenario on Bangladesh Police's role in maintaining law and order and protecting human rights.

On Friday, the US State Department imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its former and current officials, including the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) and former RAB director general (DG) Benazir Ahmed.

It linked them to the "extrajudicial" killing of Teknaf Municipality councilor Ekramul Haque, during an anti-drug drive in May 2018.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department designated RAB, Benazir, and five other former and current RAB officials under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, EO 13818 citing "serious human rights abuse relating to their tenure."

In addition to RAB, the US on Friday imposed extensive human rights-related sanctions on people and entities originating from China, Myanmar, and North Korea, and included Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group in an investment blacklist.

Top News

Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) / US sanctions on RAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

4h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

6h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

7h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh in the 5G era

Bangladesh in the 5G era

1h | Videos
Murad has no place in any country

Murad has no place in any country

1h | Videos
Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

3h | Videos
Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 