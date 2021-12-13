Vested quarter influenced US for sanction on RAB: Police association 

Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) has stated that it firmly believes that an anti-state vested quarter provided false and fabricated information and influenced the US to issue sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

In a statement issued on Monday, the association said the vested quarter that wants to embarrass Bangladesh globally provided false information to the United States with the help of an international lobbyist group.

The BPSA also hoped that the US government will review its decision by assessing real information and scenario on Bangladesh Police's role in maintaining law and order and protecting human rights.

On Friday, the US State Department imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its former and current officials, including the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) and former RAB director general (DG) Benazir Ahmed.

It linked them to the "extrajudicial" killing of Teknaf Municipality councilor Ekramul Haque, during an anti-drug drive in May 2018.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department designated RAB, Benazir, and five other former and current RAB officials under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, EO 13818 citing "serious human rights abuse relating to their tenure."

In addition to RAB, the US on Friday imposed extensive human rights-related sanctions on people and entities originating from China, Myanmar, and North Korea, and included Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group in an investment blacklist.