A vested quarter active to disrupt elections: Home minister

A group of people is always active in disrupting upcoming elections, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today (6 December).

"To prevent destructive activities, the Election Commission issued a notification in this regard," he told the journalists after attending a seminar titled '52 years of India's recognition to Bangladesh' at Shilpakala Academy in the capital.

Bangladesh Asiatic Society organised the seminar with its President Veteran freedom fighter Emeritus Professor Dr Khandker Bazlul Haque, while Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranoy Kumar Varma spoke as guest of honour.

"There is a festive atmosphere centring the national elections. But a vested quarter has been trying to create trouble, anarchy and influence the elections," said the minister.

"Our law enforcing agencies are constantly arresting the top terrors. We have been identifying them. It is an ongoing process," he added.

Mentioning that most of them are now in prison, or exile, he said arrangements are being made to bring back those who are hiding abroad.

Some of them have already been brought back, he said.

Noting that the unrest on the border is decreasing, Kamal said the number of killings on the border is gradually decreasing.

"Meeting is also being held at the ministerial level. We are trying to use non-lethal weapons on the border," he added.

Replying to a question about stopping use of illegal weapons ahead of the elections, the minster said the security forces are always working to recover illegal weapons.

The law enforcement agencies have been identifying them who are carrying illegal weapons, he added.

