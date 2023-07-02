Vessel with goods for Rooppur plant docks at Mongla port

A vessel with consignments for the Rooppur Power Plant (NPP) in Pabna has arrived at Mongla port.

The ship, MV Liberty Harvest, carrying goods weighing 1137.449 MT docked at the port's jetty no 7 on Sunday, said Biplab Khan, manager of HSR Ocean Traders, a local shipping agent.

The goods were unloaded from the ship and stored in the port's shed area. These machinery units will be transported by road to the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, he said.

Earlier, the MV Anka Sky arrived at Mongla Port on 29 May, transporting goods directly from Russia for the plant. On 6 May, another foreign vessel MV Anka Sun arrived at Mongla Port.

On 25 April, the MV Yamal Orlan arrived at Mongla Port with goods for the project. Preceding the MV Yamal Orlan, the MV Dragonball and MV Kamilla had also made deliveries.

The United States imposed a ban on 69 ships operated by seven shipping companies. Only the ships not included in the ban are now directly arriving at Mongla Port from Russia.

On the other hand, the vessels that fall under the restriction list are currently transiting through India before reaching Mongla Port.