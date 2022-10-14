Vessel capsize near Ctg port: 2 bodies recovered from Bay of Bengal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 October, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 03:31 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) on Friday morning recovered the bodies of two people who went missing after a lighterage vessel named MV Sultan Sanja sank near Chattogram Port on Wednesday.

Zonal Commander of BCG East Captain Kazi Shah Alam said the light vessel, named MV Sultan, capsized in the Bay of Bengal following a collision between two ships at the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port on Wednesday afternoon. 

The vessel had nine people on board, of which three swam to another ship and four people are still missing after the recovering of the tow bodies, Lt  Commander M Ashfaq Bin Idris of Coast Guard Chittagong Zonal Headquarters (Eastern Zone) confirmed to The Business Standard.

The coast guard divers had been searching for the missing persons since the day but the rescue operation was hampered due to strong current, he said. 

  

"On information, BCG went to the spot and rescued three people alive. A total of six people went missing following the capsize. We're working round-the-clock to find the remaining four," said Alam.

Alam added that the identities of the  two victims were yet to be ascertained.

