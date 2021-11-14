Verdict of model Tinni murder case on Monday

A Dhaka court is set to deliver the verdict in the murder of model Syeda Tania Mahbub Tinni on Monday (15 November).

Additional District and Sessions Judge 7 Keshob Roy Chowdhury was scheduled to deliver the verdict on 26 October, but deferred to 15 November it saying that judgment on the case was not ready.

Earlier the court recorded statements of 23 prosecution witnesses, including the victim's father Syed Mahbub Karim, and also the complainant of the case.

On 10 November, 2002, Tinni's body was found under China-Bangladesh Friendship Bridge over the Buriganga River. A case was filed with Keraniganj Police Station on the same day over the incident.

Following the incident, police arrested Tinni's ex-husband Shafakat Ahmed Pial, Swapan Gazi, Gazi Sharifullah Tapan, Shafiqul Islam Jewel and Somnath Saha Bappy.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on 8 November 2008, pressed charge against former member of parliament Golam Faruq Ovi and dropped the names of Pial and others as the charges brought against them were not proven.

Eight years after the murder, the court indicted Ovi in July of 2010. Investigators said Ovi killed Tinni to hide his "illicit relationship" with her.

According to the charge sheet, Ovi murdered her when she became persistent in her demand to give her social recognition through marriage.

Ovi secured bail and moved to Canada. Following the charge sheet, the court had issued an arrest warrant against Ovi asking him to appear before it on different dates, but Ovi did not comply with the court order.