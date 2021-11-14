Verdict of model Tinni murder case on Monday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 07:53 pm

Verdict of model Tinni murder case on Monday

On 10 November, 2002, Tinni's body was found under China-Bangladesh Friendship Bridge over the Buriganga River. A case was filed with Keraniganj Police Station on the same day over the incident

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 07:53 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

A Dhaka court is set to deliver the verdict in the murder of model Syeda Tania Mahbub Tinni on Monday (15 November).

Additional District and Sessions Judge 7 Keshob Roy Chowdhury was scheduled to deliver the verdict on 26 October, but deferred to 15 November it saying that judgment on the case was not ready.

Earlier the court recorded statements of 23 prosecution witnesses, including the victim's father Syed Mahbub Karim, and also the complainant of the case.

On 10 November, 2002, Tinni's body was found under China-Bangladesh Friendship Bridge over the Buriganga River. A case was filed with Keraniganj Police Station on the same day over the incident. 

Following the incident, police arrested Tinni's ex-husband Shafakat Ahmed Pial, Swapan Gazi, Gazi Sharifullah Tapan, Shafiqul Islam Jewel and Somnath Saha Bappy.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on 8 November 2008, pressed charge against former member of parliament Golam Faruq Ovi and dropped the names of Pial and others as the charges brought against them were not proven.

Eight years after the murder, the court indicted Ovi in July of 2010. Investigators said Ovi killed Tinni to hide his "illicit relationship" with her.

According to the charge sheet, Ovi murdered her when she became persistent in her demand to give her social recognition through marriage.

Ovi secured bail and moved to Canada. Following the charge sheet, the court had issued an arrest warrant against Ovi asking him to appear before it on different dates, but Ovi did not comply with the court order.

 

Top News / Court

Syeda Tania Mahbub Tinni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

1d | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

1d | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

1d | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub