Verdict against 101 yaba peddlers in Cox's Bazar on 23 Nov

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 November, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 02:17 pm

Related News

Verdict against 101 yaba peddlers in Cox's Bazar on 23 Nov

TBS Report
15 November, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 02:17 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

A Cox's Bazar court has fixed 23 November for announcing the verdict of two cases filed against 101 yaba traders who surrendered in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.

At the same time, the bail pleas of 17 accused present in court were rejected and they were sent to jail. Bail of the other 84 accused in the case has also been cancelled.

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail issued this order on Tuesday afternoon, confirmed Public Prosecutor (PP) Faridul Alam, who represented the state.

He said that on Monday, 14 November, two people gave statements in favour of the accused. The two witnesses are former chairman of Baharchhara Union of Teknaf Maulvi Aziz Uddin and former Chhatra Dal leader Ghiyas Uddin Bhulu.

The court then fixed 23 November as the date of pronouncement of verdict.

On 16 February 2019, at Teknaf Pilot High School ground in Teknaf Sadar, 102 yaba dealers and godfathers surrendered along with 350,000 yaba, 30 locally-made guns and 70 rounds of ammunition in the presence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

The then Inspector (Operation) of Teknaf police station Sharif Ibn Alam filed two separate cases at Teknaf Model police station under the Drugs Act and the Arms Act against them on 16 February 2019.

Inspector ABMS Doha was appointed as the investigating officer in the case. All the accused were arrested and sent to Cox's Bazar District Jail on the same day as the case was filed.

Yaba / drugs / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

14h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

14h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

15h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

2h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

2h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

4h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday