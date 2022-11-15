Verdict against 101 yaba peddlers in Cox's Bazar on 23 Nov

A Cox's Bazar court has fixed 23 November for announcing the verdict of two cases filed against 101 yaba traders who surrendered in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.

At the same time, the bail pleas of 17 accused present in court were rejected and they were sent to jail. Bail of the other 84 accused in the case has also been cancelled.

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail issued this order on Tuesday afternoon, confirmed Public Prosecutor (PP) Faridul Alam, who represented the state.

He said that on Monday, 14 November, two people gave statements in favour of the accused. The two witnesses are former chairman of Baharchhara Union of Teknaf Maulvi Aziz Uddin and former Chhatra Dal leader Ghiyas Uddin Bhulu.

The court then fixed 23 November as the date of pronouncement of verdict.

On 16 February 2019, at Teknaf Pilot High School ground in Teknaf Sadar, 102 yaba dealers and godfathers surrendered along with 350,000 yaba, 30 locally-made guns and 70 rounds of ammunition in the presence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

The then Inspector (Operation) of Teknaf police station Sharif Ibn Alam filed two separate cases at Teknaf Model police station under the Drugs Act and the Arms Act against them on 16 February 2019.

Inspector ABMS Doha was appointed as the investigating officer in the case. All the accused were arrested and sent to Cox's Bazar District Jail on the same day as the case was filed.