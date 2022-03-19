Vehicles to ply as per odd-even reg numbers: Mayor Atiq

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 08:09 pm

File photo of DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam
File photo of DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam Saturday suggested plying of cars based on the even and odd numbers mentioned in the number plates.

"The car owners will have to take their cars out on the streets based on the even and odd number plates once the city corporation gets the traffic management responsibility," said the Mayor at the inaugural function of 'Bangabandhu Mukta Mancha' at Batamul area at Sector 7 of Uttara in the capital Saturday.

"Vehicles with even registration numbers will be allowed on the roads only on the even dates, and those with odd numbers must be driven on odd dates," he added.

The DNCC set up the Mukta Mancha to organise free chats, songs, and cultural events for children and teenagers from different sectors of Uttara. 

The Mayor said that the corporation will conduct research on the number of vehicles plying on the city roads and which areas witness more traffic congestion.

Based on the research, a necessary and effective traffic system will be adopted in the future, he added.

"It is our responsibility and duty to ensure a healthy, beautiful and livable environment for children and adolescents. That's why DNCC has constructed this Mukta Mancha for the children of Uttara," Atiq said. 

Speaking as the special guest on the occasion, Meher Afroz Chumki, the lawmaker of Gazipur-5, said, "Bangabandhu Mukta Mancha will play a special role in building non-communal awareness and spread of Bangabandhu's ideology among the children and adolescents of Uttara area." 

 

Mayor Atiqul Islam / DNCC / vehicles

