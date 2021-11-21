Vehicle connected to Baily Road hit-and-run seized, driver arrested

Police have seized the private car that recently rammed into a rickshaw in Dhaka's Baily Road area and critically injured three people including a five-month-old infant.

The car, Dhaka Metro-Ga 35-2263, was seized from a Hatirjheel residence at around 12:30am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Tejgaon Division arrested the driver of the vehicle, one Taskin, from Hat Boalia Natun Bazar under Alamdanga police station in Chuadanga at around 3:40am.

The move comes after a viral video of the accident caught the eyes of DMP Tejgaon Division Deputy Commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar who ordered a swift probe into the incident.

The suspect is being brought back to Dhaka.

The arrestee and the seized vehicle will soon be handed over to the concerned police station for further investigation and legal procedures.

