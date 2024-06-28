Veggie, chicken prices slightly down; onion, potato, egg on the rise

Prices of most vegetables and chicken in the capital's markets have decreased compared to last week. However, prices of eggs, potatoes, onions, and green chillies have gone up over the week.

Traders said the cheaper vegetables are due to an increased supply following Eid-ul-Adha, while the reduction in broiler chicken prices is due to a decreased demand for meat after the festival.

Visiting kitchen markets in the capital's Karwan Bazar, Mohakhali, Shahjadpur, Badda, Rampura and Hatirpool on Friday (28 June), it was observed that round eggplants were being sold at Tk80-120 per kg and long eggplants at Tk70-100.

Besides, pointed gourd, snake gourd, ridge gourd, sponge gourd, papaya, and okra were priced at Tk40-60 per kg, while string beans were Tk70-80, teasle gourd Tk70-90, arum Tk100, and pumpkin Tk40-60.

Compared to last week, the price of these vegetables has decreased by Tk10 per kg.

On the other hand, the prices of cucumbers, bitter gourd, tomatoes, and green chillies have increased. Cucumbers and tomatoes were priced at Tk120-140 per kg, bitter gourd at Tk80-140, and green chillies at Tk220-240 per kg.

Imran Master, President of the Bangladesh Raw Material Dealers Association, told The Business Standard that the production of green chillies and bitter gourds has been severely affected by various natural calamities.

"In Rangpur, raw chillies were being sold for more than Tk6,500 per maund at the wholesale level, with the price increasing further due to transportation costs. Additionally, a significant portion of green chillies rot and go to waste, resulting in a very low supply this season," he explained.

Imran further mentioned that the supply of other vegetables is high, leading to a decrease in their prices. He noted that during Eid, the supply of vegetables was slightly lower due to transportation issues, but it has now returned to normal.

Meanwhile, the wholesale price of local onions was Tk 85-86 per kg, while the price of imported onions was Tk100 on Friday. Before Eid, local onions were sold at Tk74-76 per kg and imported ones at Tk80-82 at the wholesale level.

At the retail level, local onions were being sold for 90-100 per kg, and imported ones were priced at Tk100-110 per kg.

Wholesale onion trader Babul Mia told TBS that the supply of Indian onions has decreased, causing higher prices.

Broiler chicken and egg

Broiler chicken was being sold at Tk180-195 per kg in the retail markets, a decrease of Tk10 compared to the previous week. Golden chicken was priced at Tk320-340 per kg.

Brown eggs were being sold at Tk150-160 per dozen, while white eggs were priced at Tk140-150. Additionally, beef was being sold at Tk780 per kg.

Sumon Howlader, president of the Bangladesh Poultry Association, said that while the market was supposed to operate on supply and demand, this was not the case.

He mentioned that a group across the country set the prices, working in unison to increase or decrease prices at will. He said the government should have ensured prices remained reasonable throughout the year.

Fish prices

At fish market in Dhaka, pangash was being sold at Tk180-200 per kg, tilapia at Tk220-240, rui and catla at Tk280-450, silver carp at Tk140 per kg, mola fish at Tk320, koi at Tk220, shing at Tk320, and pabda at Tk350-400.

Najer Hossain, vice president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, told TBS that all products are now subject to syndication.

"Traders make huge profits whenever they get an opportunity. Morality is no longer a factor. They are doing this because there is no market oversight," he added.