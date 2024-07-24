Vegetable prices ease in capital as supply rebounds

A vegetable vendor is seen with attending to his products at a kitchen market in the capital. Photo: Jahir Rayhan

Vegetable prices in the capital have started to fall as supply increases from different parts of the country with the improvement in the law and order situation.

The supply of vegetables had been disrupted due to the recent unrest centring on the movement for quota reform in government jobs and the subsequent curfew. The crisis led to a drastic decline in the number of trucks carrying vegetables to Dhaka.

As a result of the increased supply, the prices of many vegetables have started to come down. For example, the price of aubergines fell from Tk120 per kg to Tk90-100 per kg, and the prices of various vegetables dropped from Tk100-120 per kg to Tk70-100 per kg.

Green chilli was priced at Tk300 depending on the market, although its price went up to as high as Tk800 a few days ago.

Similarly, due to the supply chain disruption, potatoes had to be bought at Tk70-75 and onions at prices up to Tk240. But with the improvement in supply, potato price came down to Tk65 and that of onions to Tk120, matching with its price at Tk110 before the unrest.

Wholesalers at Karwan Bazar told TBS that an increased number of trucks carrying perishable food products reached the capital's market yesterday.

For example, they said, various types of vegetables were transported to Dhaka and Chattogram in eight trucks from Bogura's Mahasthangarh on Tuesday, whereas three days before that traders could send only two trucks.

With the government on Tuesday announcing that curfew would be relaxed by seven hours on Wednesday and Thursday, the supply situation in Dhaka has improved, they said.

The traders said that the supply of vegetables has increased from 20-25% to 50-60%.

Babul Mia, president of a perishable goods association based in Bogura's Shibganj upazila, told TBS, "During this period, the production and supply of vegetables is already low. The rains had added to the difficulties in the past few days. Along with this, due to the impact of the agitation, the supply of vegetables was reduced completely, putting farmers in deep trouble over not being able to sell their products."

As the situation is being normalised, the additional truck fares have also decreased, the traders said. They had to pay an additional fare of Tk10-20 per bag even two-three days before, they said.

Karwan Bazar's vegetable warehouse association president Imran Master told TBS, "The supply of vegetables is increasing and it will rise more gradually. However, the supply of vegetables remains low during this time every year. It may take another day or two to get to that stage."

Impact of supply chain disruption

Imran Master said he had to pay additional fare as risk allowance to send trucks to the capital and other parts of the country during the unrest period. Sometimes, they had to even use newspaper carrying vehicles to transport goods, he said.

A large quantity of vegetables is transported from Kushtia-Meherpur area to Dhaka. During the unrest, the farmers of these areas were in a lot of trouble as they were unable to sell their produce.

Sohag Rahman, a farmer of Uttar Shalika village of Meherpur sadar upazila, told the media that he cultivated green chilli on four bighas of land. Due to the unrest, he had to sell the important kitchen item at Tk170-180 locally, whereas its price rose as high as Tk800 in the capital.

Poultry farmers' trouble

Not only vegetables, poultry farmers were in trouble as well due to the supply chain disruption. Due to a lack of cash on the one hand, they struggled to manage poultry feed and on the other hand the prices of chickens and eggs dropped in the absence of buyers.

Nurul Islam of Pakundia upazila of Kishoreganj told TBS on Tuesday that about 18-20 thousand eggs got stuck in his farm. At the same time, many farmers in his upazila had to sell broiler chickens at Tk100-110 per kg due to a lack of poultry feed.

On the other hand, the price of chickens and eggs increased in Dhaka. Broiler chickens were seen selling at Tk190-200 per kg yesterday, registering an increase by Tk10. The price of a dozen eggs also rose by Tk15-20 to Tk170 as a result of low supply.