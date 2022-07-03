VAT exemption for edible oil likely to get extension till Sept 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 02:40 pm
03 July, 2022, 02:40 pm

The government has decided to extend the value-added tax (VAT) exemption facility for edible oil at the production and consumer level till September this year.

A gazette notification will be issued today (Sunday) in this regard, sources at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) confirmed.

The extension comes three months after the facility was first introduced in March by the government in a bid to cool off growing edible oil prices in the country.

The government on 14 March waived 20% value-added tax (VAT) on soybean oil at the production and consumer level till 30 June.

As per the latest development, the exemption will be in place till 30 September (three more months). 

edible oil / soyabean oil

