VAT booths at 15 Ctg shopping malls for two days

Customs, Excise & VAT Commissionerate, Chattogram, has set up VAT booths at 15 shopping malls in Chattogram city to popularise their Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD), provide online VAT registration, and facilitate VAT return submissions and other services.

Customs officials are assisting in providing services to taxpayers at the booths for two days, starting Sunday (10 October). The booths and services will be operational from 11am to 6pm.

Anurupa Dev, assistant commissioner at the Chattogram VAT Commissionerate, said the booths have been set up to provide all kinds of services to taxpayers in close proximity to their business premises for their convenience.

The booths are there at New Market (Biponi Bitan), Riazuddin Bazar, Bali Arcade, Singapore Bangkok Market, Teri Bazar, Unesco City Center, Concord Khulshi Town Center, Sanmar Ocean City, Finley Square, Chattogram Shopping Complex, Afmi Plaza, Swajan Super Market and Sholoshahar Super Market in the port city.

VAT offices of Khagrachari, Rangamati and Bandarban, and Chattogram' Patia Upazila, have also been providing VAT services from their help desks.

VAT booths have also been set up in Keranihat of Chattogram's Satkania upazila, and Boro Bazar of Cox's Bazar, under Customs, Excise & VAT, Cox's Bazar Division.

Commissioner Mohammad Akber Hossain of the Chattogram Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, called upon businessmen to take advantage of the nearest booths to file their VAT returns and to avail other services.

He said when shops submit buyer invoices on-site, where EFD machines have been installed for VAT collection, the government treasury is assured of receiving the VAT, and shoppers can also win lottery prizes.