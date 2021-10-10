VAT booths at 15 Ctg shopping malls for two days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 09:56 pm

VAT booths at 15 Ctg shopping malls for two days

Officials are providing VAT services at the booths for two days, since Sunday.

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 09:56 pm
VAT booths at 15 Ctg shopping malls for two days

Customs, Excise & VAT Commissionerate, Chattogram, has set up VAT booths at 15 shopping malls in Chattogram city to popularise their Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD), provide online VAT registration, and facilitate VAT return submissions and other services.

Customs officials are assisting in providing services to taxpayers at the booths for two days, starting Sunday (10 October). The booths and services will be operational from 11am to 6pm.

Anurupa Dev, assistant commissioner at the Chattogram VAT Commissionerate, said the booths have been set up to provide all kinds of services to taxpayers in close proximity to their business premises for their convenience. 

The booths are there at New Market (Biponi Bitan), Riazuddin Bazar, Bali Arcade, Singapore Bangkok Market, Teri Bazar, Unesco City Center, Concord Khulshi Town Center, Sanmar Ocean City, Finley Square, Chattogram Shopping Complex, Afmi Plaza, Swajan Super  Market and Sholoshahar Super Market in the port city.

VAT offices of Khagrachari, Rangamati and Bandarban, and Chattogram' Patia Upazila, have also been providing VAT services from their help desks.

VAT booths have also been set up in Keranihat of Chattogram's Satkania upazila, and Boro Bazar of Cox's Bazar, under Customs, Excise & VAT, Cox's Bazar Division.

Commissioner Mohammad Akber Hossain of the Chattogram Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, called upon businessmen to take advantage of the nearest booths to file their VAT returns and to avail other services.

He said when shops submit buyer invoices on-site, where EFD machines have been installed for VAT collection, the government treasury is assured of receiving the VAT, and shoppers can also win lottery prizes.

Top News

VAT booths / Chattogram vat booths

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

4h | Videos
The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

4h | Videos
Shahabuddin’s Artworks at Int’l Online Auctions

Shahabuddin’s Artworks at Int’l Online Auctions

4h | Videos
Shahbagh will turn into a hospital hub

Shahbagh will turn into a hospital hub

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

4
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally