Vandalism, extortion, arson: 6 Jubo Dal, Chatra Dal leaders suspended

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 07:41 pm

Four Jubo Dal leaders and two Chhatra Dal leaders in Lakshmipur have been suspended from the party for allegedly engaging in vandalism, extortion and arson, defying party instructions.

The suspension orders were issued today (8 August), reads a press statement signed by Shamsul Ahsan Mamun, a member of the district Jubo Dal.

The suspended Jubo Dal's members are Md Humayun, Md Kawsar, Md Saddam, and Md Bashar.

According to the press release, the four Jubo Dal's members were suspended for violating party instructions, engaging in anti-organisational, disciplinary, and criminal activities during the ongoing unrest.

Syed Rashidul Hasan Lincoln, senior joint convener of the district Jubo Dal, said that the four members were expelled for their involvement in the vandalism.

"There is no room for violating party instructions during the ongoing situation. Leaders and activists at all levels must remain vigilant," he added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night (7 August), Kawsar Manik Badal, a member of the Chandraganj Union Chhatra Dal, was suspended from the party for allegedly setting fire to the homes of a school teacher and others and extorting money.

Abdullah Al Mamun, general secretary of the district Chhatra Dal confirmed the suspension to The Business Standard.

In Ramgati Upazila, another Chatra Dal leader named Shahzada Prince was suspended.

A press release issued by Akbar Hossain Munna, office secretary of the district Chhatra Dal confirmed the suspension.

He was accused of attacking and vandalising the house of Mesbah Uddin Ahmed Meju, the mayor of the municipality and an Awami League leader, and assaulting his family members.

Prince was the convenor of the Ramgati Municipality Chhatra Dal.

