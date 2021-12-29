Vaccines will be given in every ward of the country: Health minister

The government is taking the initiative to administer Covid-19 vaccines in every ward across the country from next month, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said.

The minister made the disclosure while addressing the Annual General Meeting of Essential Drugs Company Limited at Dhaka Club on Wednesday (29 December).

"We have already arranged 31 crore vaccines. Of the vaccines, 12 crore jabs have been provided so far," Zahid Maleque said.

The minister also expressed hope that the government's vaccination target will be fulfilled by June next year.

"Bangladesh has received appreciation from the world for dealing with Coronavirus. Bangladesh stood 1st in Southeast Asia for its actions taken against Corona. Bloomberg magazine praised Bangladesh's initiatives," he said.

Mentioning that Omicron-infection may increase in the coming days, the health minister said, "Vaccines alone will not prevent Omicron. We have to follow the proper health guideline."

The minister also urged everyone to wear face masks to deal with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

