Vaccination of Qawmi madrasa students, floating population will begin tomorrow

The health directorate is all set to roll out the special Covid-19 inoculation drive for Qawmi madrasa students and the people of floating communities in the capital on Sunday.

A makeshift vaccination centre will be set up at the capital's Kamalapur railway station to vaccinate the floating group starting tomorrow afternoon, DGHS Vaccine Deployment Committee Member Secretary Dr Shamsul Haque disclosed this information today.

He said, "We have not yet determined on how many people will be vaccinated tomorrow but we will be prepared to vaccinate at least one thousand people."

"The vaccination of Qawmi madrasa students, however, will kick off in the morning," Dr Shamsul Haque said adding that the list of students will determine the number of students who will get the shot.

The number of vaccine aspirants from both groups will be decided and announced by Saturday, he added.

Earlier last week, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the government will use the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jabs to bring the floating population under the mass vaccination drive.

The vaccine will be used to inoculate some 2.5 crore people, who move around the city, work at stores, factories, transport sector, and staffs of shops and small business establishments.

At present, the government has 3.36 lakh doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in hand.