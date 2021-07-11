Vaccination priority for land and sea port employees starting 14 July: State Minister

State Minister for Shipping, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury MP, said today that officials and employees of sea and land ports under the Ministry of Shipping will be vaccinated against Covid-19 on a priority basis starting 14 July.

Speaking to reporters in the Shipping Ministry's conference room, the minister announced that 12,000 vaccinations would be done at sea and land ports in the first phase.

"Many skilled people at sea and land ports are working at risk. If they are infected by Covid-19, the ports will grind to a halt. The government will give them priority," he said.

Sea and land ports have been operating at risk since March 2020 keeping the supply chains active with daily necessities. "At least 15 people have died in Chattogram port," added the State Minister.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said ferry services have not been stopped, but since 9 July all private cars and passenger transport have been barred except for emergency goods' vehicles, and ambulances.



