Uzra Zeya reiterates US' hope for "peaceful, fair" elections process in Bangladesh

US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya has reiterated her country's hope for a "peaceful, free and fair" elections process in Bangladesh. "We look forward to robust discussions with the government on a host of issues, humanitarian cooperation, the elections process, and I think our hope for a peaceful, free and fair elections process," she told the Hindustan Times in an interview before her arrival in Dhaka.

Zeya also mentioned about the nexus between Bangladesh's economic progress and prosperity, which has been the subject of a very substantial and multi-decade development partnership, and the critical role of respect for labour rights and freedom of association towards achieving Bangladesh's ambitions.

She said they share a convergent approach and commitment with their Indian friends, through new groupings such as the Quad, to support a free and open Indo-Pacific that is "more prosperous, more secure, more connected, more inclusive, more resilient."

"I can't go into too much detail on our diplomatic discussions, but certainly this is integral to regional peace and security and stability, another shared vocation for both of our governments," Zeya said.

Responding to a question on new visa policy for Bangladesh, the US under secretary said that is absolutely intended to support free and fair elections, which the US thinks are critical for every democracy, but are essential for democracies to be able to thrive.