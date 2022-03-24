Uzbekistan wants to invest in Bangladesh’s oil, gas exploration sector

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 08:46 pm

Related News

Uzbekistan wants to invest in Bangladesh’s oil, gas exploration sector

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 08:46 pm
Uzbekistan wants to invest in Bangladesh’s oil, gas exploration sector

Uzbekistan has expressed its interest to invest in the oil and gas exploration sector of Bangladesh.

Uzbek energy minister's advisor Jumaev Jasur Khudaykulovich expressed his country's willingness to State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at the latter's office in the Power and Energy Ministry on Thursday.

The Uzbek energy minister's advisor, who is visiting Bangladesh with an 8-member delegation, said that his country has vast experience in working in the petrochemical and hydrocarbon sector. It has experience drilling wells to the depth of 700 metres in the underground.

He also noted that Uzbekistan has 75 drilling rigs now deployed across the world of which one is now working in Bangladesh as well.

The advisor expressed interest in construction of gas pipelines and in the renewable energy sector.

They want to work with Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (Bapex), the Uzbek envoy added.

Uzbekistan's energy minister A. Sultanov has sent a letter to Nasrul Hamid expressing increased cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector and invited him to visit the Central Asian country.

Nasrul Hamid appreciated the interest of Uzbekistan in energy sector cooperation and said Bangladesh can utilise the experience of the Central Asian nation in the hydrocarbon sector.

Uzbekistan can provide training to Bangladeshi engineers in this regard, he added.

Akhmedjanov Otabek Ulugbekovich, Gabov Evgeniy Hyich, Parkahoenko Alexander Nikolaevich, Minajitdinov Kuat Maratovich, Dusmukhamedov Erzhigit Daniyalovich, and Baisov Alisher Karabekovich were, among others, present in the meeting.

Top News

Uzbekistan / investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A long queue of hikers in Sonaichaari trail. Photo: Masum Billah

How the Sonaichhari trail hikers changed Joynal's life

7h | Panorama
Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

These fruits are superfoods

These fruits are superfoods

14m | Videos
Floating cheap hotel in Sadarghat

Floating cheap hotel in Sadarghat

14m | Videos
NASA’s spacecraft Juno glimpses Jupiter’s moons

NASA’s spacecraft Juno glimpses Jupiter’s moons

19m | Videos
Taliban orders girls' schools to close

Taliban orders girls' schools to close

24m | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market

6
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis