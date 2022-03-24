Uzbekistan wants to invest in Bangladesh’s oil, gas exploration sector

Uzbekistan has expressed its interest to invest in the oil and gas exploration sector of Bangladesh.

Uzbek energy minister's advisor Jumaev Jasur Khudaykulovich expressed his country's willingness to State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at the latter's office in the Power and Energy Ministry on Thursday.

The Uzbek energy minister's advisor, who is visiting Bangladesh with an 8-member delegation, said that his country has vast experience in working in the petrochemical and hydrocarbon sector. It has experience drilling wells to the depth of 700 metres in the underground.

He also noted that Uzbekistan has 75 drilling rigs now deployed across the world of which one is now working in Bangladesh as well.

The advisor expressed interest in construction of gas pipelines and in the renewable energy sector.

They want to work with Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (Bapex), the Uzbek envoy added.

Uzbekistan's energy minister A. Sultanov has sent a letter to Nasrul Hamid expressing increased cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector and invited him to visit the Central Asian country.

Nasrul Hamid appreciated the interest of Uzbekistan in energy sector cooperation and said Bangladesh can utilise the experience of the Central Asian nation in the hydrocarbon sector.

Uzbekistan can provide training to Bangladeshi engineers in this regard, he added.

Akhmedjanov Otabek Ulugbekovich, Gabov Evgeniy Hyich, Parkahoenko Alexander Nikolaevich, Minajitdinov Kuat Maratovich, Dusmukhamedov Erzhigit Daniyalovich, and Baisov Alisher Karabekovich were, among others, present in the meeting.