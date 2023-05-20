Uzbekistan to open embassy in Dhaka soon, start Dhaka-Tashkent flights

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 May, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 05:15 pm

Uzbekistan to open embassy in Dhaka soon, start Dhaka-Tashkent flights

Uzbekistan's Deputy Foreign Minister A'loyev Bakhromjon Zuraboevich expressed optimism about opening an embassy in Bangladesh and initiating Dhaka-Tashkent flights.

He expressed the willingness during a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday (20 May).

The deputy foreign minister of Uzbekistan is visiting Dhaka to attend the second Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) meeting on bilateral dialogue between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.

At the meeting, Momen emphasised on connectivity between the two countries and expressed hope that commercial flights between the two countries would resume soon.

They expressed optimism about the signing of the Air Services Agreement between the two countries.

Momen recalled the Uzbek president's positive attitude towards the opening of the diplomatic mission of Uzbekistan in Dhaka during his visit to Uzbekistan in 2021.

Momen assured the deputy foreign minister of Uzbekistan that the government will provide all kinds of assistance in opening diplomatic missions.

The Uzbek deputy foreign minister mentioned the historical relations between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan since the Mughal period. He emphasised on economic diplomacy between the two countries and praised the socio-economic development and leadership of Bangladesh.

Momen expressed interest in importing cotton from Uzbekistan. On the other hand, the Uzbek deputy foreign minister said Bangladesh can import cotton from Uzbekistan and export it to other countries through value addition.

Momen also expressed interest in setting up a joint venture fertiliser plant in Uzbekistan.

Highlighting the incredible success of Bangladesh in the pharmaceutical industry, Momen said Uzbekistan can also participate in this progress of Bangladesh.

