Uzbekistan deputy minister meets BTMA president

Bangladesh

21 May, 2023, 07:50 pm
Bakhromjon Aloyev, deputy foreign minister of Uzbekistan had a meeting with Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) President Mohammad Ali Khokon at a City Hotel in Dhaka on 19 May, reads a press release.

During the meeting, the BTMA president informed the Uzbek deputy minister that a Bangladeshi delegation headed by Salman F Rahman, Adviser on Private Industry and Investment to the prime minister visited Uzbekistan in September 2021. 

The BTMA president further informed Aloyev that during the visit a Protocol of Intention was signed between Uzbekistan Garment Industry Association and Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) giving emphasis investment both the countries. 

During the meeting, the BTMA president drew attention of the deputy minister that after returning from Uzbekistan, BTMA requested its Uzbek counter-part to comply the BTMA's query regarding the facilities to be provided by the Uzbek Government if the Bangladeshi private investors consider to invest there.      

He also requested the visiting deputy minister of Uzbekistan to come forward with their investment at the Economic Zones and the IT Parks in Bangladesh. 

Honorary Consul of Uzbekistan Taher Shah and BTMA Secretary General Monsoor Ahmed were also present at the meeting.

 

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA)

