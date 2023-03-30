Uttara South, Shewrapara stations of metro rail to open on Friday

Uttara South and Shewrapara stations of the metro rail will be open for commuters from Friday (31 March).

The train will run on the existing time from 8:30 to 12:30, DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique said in a press briefing today (30 March).

From 5 April, the train will operate from 8am to 2pm.

About 92%-95% of work on Agargaon to Motijheel section has been completed, said the DMTCL MD.

He added that the performance test in this section will start in July.

MAN Siddique said it will be possible to start operation on Uttara-Motijheel route in December.

On 28 December last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first-ever elevated metro rail, setting a milestone in the country's communication history.

She opened the 11.73 km part of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 of the metro rail project from Diabari to Agargaon by unveiling its plaque at Diabari in the city.