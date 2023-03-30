Uttara South, Shewrapara stations of metro rail to open on 31 March

Bangladesh

BSS
30 March, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 09:47 am

Related News

Uttara South, Shewrapara stations of metro rail to open on 31 March

BSS
30 March, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 09:47 am
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Uttara South and Shewrapara stations of the metro rail are ready to open for commuters from 31 March.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) has already taken steps to open these two stations, said sources of DMTCL, which operates the metro rail service.
 
With the opening of Uttara South and Shewrapara stations, commuters will be able to enjoy the metro rail ride using all nine stations from Uttara to Agargaon.
 
"We've formed two teams which will coordinate with the operation teams of the Uttara South and Shewrapara stations for operation," said a DMTCL official.

On 28 December last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first-ever elevated metro rail, setting a milestone in the country's communication history.

She opened the 11.73 km part of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 of the metro rail project from Diabari to Agargaon by unveiling its plaque at Diabari in the city.

At present, the metro rail is operating its service from 8:30am to 12:30pm.

Top News

metro rail / DMTCL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

1h | Panorama
Masum Billah, Journalist, Sketch: TBS

Where are we with the Myanmar case at the ICJ?

49m | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Policymakers keep solving the wrong banking problem

29m | Panorama
If Gandhi is such an asset for the BJP, why has he just been thrown out of India’s Parliament? Photo: Reuters

Modi's Rahul playbook is a tale of unchecked populism

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

14h | TBS SPORTS
Teams can pick starting XIs after toss

Teams can pick starting XIs after toss

11h | TBS SPORTS
Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

15h | TBS Stories
Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year