Uttara South, Shewrapara stations of metro rail to open on 31 March

Uttara South and Shewrapara stations of the metro rail are ready to open for commuters from 31 March.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) has already taken steps to open these two stations, said sources of DMTCL, which operates the metro rail service.



With the opening of Uttara South and Shewrapara stations, commuters will be able to enjoy the metro rail ride using all nine stations from Uttara to Agargaon.



"We've formed two teams which will coordinate with the operation teams of the Uttara South and Shewrapara stations for operation," said a DMTCL official.

On 28 December last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first-ever elevated metro rail, setting a milestone in the country's communication history.

She opened the 11.73 km part of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 of the metro rail project from Diabari to Agargaon by unveiling its plaque at Diabari in the city.

At present, the metro rail is operating its service from 8:30am to 12:30pm.