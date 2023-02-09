Uttara centre, Mirpur-10 to get direct metro connect on 18 Feb, 1 March

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 09:41 pm

The metro rail of dreams is finally up and running. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
The metro rail of dreams is finally up and running. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Uttara Centre and Mirpur-10 stations of metro rail will be open to commuters on 18 February and 1 March respectively, said Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) Managing Director MAN Siddique.

In a press briefing in the DMTCL office on Thursday, MAN Siddique said, "A large housing complex has been built next to Uttara station. The place is quite far from both Uttara North and Uttara South station. So, we are opening the Uttara Centre."

"By next March, we will start limited operation at the nine stations from Uttar to Agargaon. We will go into full operation within the next two months. The service will be open from morning till midnight," he added.

He also said, "The operation of the Motijheel section from Agargao will also start in December this year. The prime minister will inaugurate it. Then, we will go into operation, station by station."

The plan is to complete the work up to Farmgate for operation in the first phase and the rest within the next three months, he added.

"We will fully operationalise the entire line from Uttar to Kamalapur by June 2025. Keeping that target in mind, we have already started the piling work of the Kamalapur extension, which will be underground," he said further.

About the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) pass, he said anyone can collect the MRT pass from the designated booth from 8:30am to 2:30pm. It will be made available two hours after the operation time so that the passengers of the last train can also buy a pass and there is no rush.

Mentioning that some problems have arisen after the launch of the MRT, he said many people have used business cards or similar items for opening the gate. The machine stop working and it is not solved until the machine is opened by technicians.

He informed that 4.5 lakh passengers have used Metrorail and the government has earned Tk3.1 crore.

Earlier, on 25 January, the authorities opened Mirpur's Pallabi Station nearly one month after the inauguration of the metro rail service in Dhaka.

Currently, commuters are using Uttara North Station to Pallabi, Pallabi to Uttara, and Agargaon to Pallabi.

The government has fixed Tk30 for Uttara North Station to Pallabi, Pallabi to Uttara and Agargaon to Pallabi.

