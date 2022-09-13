Utilise idle equipment at govt hospitals: PM
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that hospital equipment must not be left idle.
"All instruments that have been left unused in hospitals must be used," the prime minister said during an Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) meeting on Tuesday (13 September).
The premier also said that manpower should be trained to handle the medical equipment.
According to media reports, equipment worth millions are lying idle in government hospitals for years.