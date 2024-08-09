Using Chief Advisor Yunus’ photo for media advertisement, publicity banned

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 08:09 pm

Related News

Using Chief Advisor Yunus’ photo for media advertisement, publicity banned

The chief advisor’s office issued a press statement in this regard

TBS Report
09 August, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 08:09 pm
Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who has been selected to lead the upcoming interim government. File Photo: Collected
Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who has been selected to lead the upcoming interim government. File Photo: Collected

The Office of the Chief Advisor has imposed a ban on using Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus's photo for any advertisement in newspapers and other media, or any other type of publicity today (9 August).

The chief advisor's office issued a press statement in this regard.

Earlier on yesterday, Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate, was sworn in as the chief advisor of the 17-member interim government formed in the aftermath of the ouster of the Awami League-led government in the face of a mass uprising.  
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Dr Muhammad Yunus / Bangladesh / Photo ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

11h | Panorama
The judiciary dysfunction, which became prevalent in recent years, superceded all the previous records. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Judiciary during Hasina's regime and what happens now

9h | Panorama
Collage: TBS

The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

10h | Mode
Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims to enter Russian territory

Ukraine claims to enter Russian territory

13m | Videos
Many vice-chancellors of universities are stepping down

Many vice-chancellors of universities are stepping down

2h | Videos
Sheikh Hasina will return to the country if the interim government decide to arrange election: Joy

Sheikh Hasina will return to the country if the interim government decide to arrange election: Joy

5h | Videos
Interim Government Tribute to Martyrs at National Memorial

Interim Government Tribute to Martyrs at National Memorial

5h | Videos