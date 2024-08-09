Using Chief Advisor Yunus’ photo for media advertisement, publicity banned

Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who has been selected to lead the upcoming interim government. File Photo: Collected

The Office of the Chief Advisor has imposed a ban on using Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus's photo for any advertisement in newspapers and other media, or any other type of publicity today (9 August).

The chief advisor's office issued a press statement in this regard.

Earlier on yesterday, Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate, was sworn in as the chief advisor of the 17-member interim government formed in the aftermath of the ouster of the Awami League-led government in the face of a mass uprising.

