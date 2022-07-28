Useless Ukraine-Russia war benefitting only arms producers: PM

Terming the Ukraine-Russia war as meaningless Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said only arms producers are profitting from the conflict.

"…this war is meaningless because we are witnessing that only the arms producers are making profits. The lives of the general people are endangered," she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Centennial Technical Training Center in Tungipara and 23 other technical training centres in various upazilas across the country.

The programme was held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium while the prime minister joined virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Hasina said that this war comes with sanctions and counter-sanctions threatening the global economy.

"Developed countries are facing severe problems. They have now started to save electricity and fuel oil, they are in anxiety about food security and taking various steps for that," she said.

The premier said that countries like Bangladesh which have started a journey towards a specific goal to become developed are facing severe hurdles due to this war.

"This is very much regretful. But we must not stop our advancement," she said.

The prime minister mentioned that the war struck when the world was facing the coronavirus pandemic and economic recession resulting from it.

"To save the fuel oil all countries have taken various types of initiatives and we are also following that," she said.

Hasina put emphasis on building skilled manpower as Bangladesh has a huge young population.

"We are working on that. We want to build skilled manpower through providing them training aiming to continue the pace of development."

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry Chairman Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) Director General Shahidul Alam and Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Ahmed Munirus Saleheen also spoke at the programme.

A documentary on the technical training centres was screened at the programme.