Use of quality seeds up 13% to 33% in 14 years

Only 33% of seeds used in the country's agricultural sector are of good quality, according to the Bangladesh Seed Association (BSA).

The use of quality seeds increased less than expected with an expansion of 13% in the last 14 years, BSA made the disclosure at a press conference organised at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Thursday (9 February).

The country has a demand of 12.55 lakh tonnes of seeds for various crops including paddy, jute, and vegetables.

Although the average use of quality seeds is 33%, the rate is as high as 59.2% in the case of vegetables, maize, rice, and jute seeds.

On the other hand, in the case of potato seeds, the rate is lower than the average which is 16.38% against an annual demand of 7.87 lakh metric tonnes.

According to the Bangladesh Seed Association, the private sector is making a significant contribution in the supply of seeds accounting for 53% of the country's total seed supply.

Private sector provides 44% of rice seeds, 97% of hybrid rice, and 19% of maize, 86% of vegetable seeds, 74% of potato seeds and 83% of jute seeds.

Among others, Chief Coordinator of Seed Congress and former Agriculture Secretary Anwar Farooq, BSA President M Anis Ud Daula were present at today's event.

The conference discussed various aspects of the Bangladesh Seed Congress 2023, which is going to start from 11 February at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center.

About 1,000 local and foreign scientists, activists, seed dealers, seed traders, seed industry companies, agriculturists, bankers, teachers and farmer representatives will participate in the Seed Congress. Among which there will be 50 foreign representatives.

The fair will have 13 pavilions and 60 stalls. Out of which there will be 10 foreign stalls and all institutions under the Ministry of Agriculture will participate in the fair with stalls. The fair will be open to all from 10am to 6pm daily.

Besides, 20 seed traders will be awarded posthumously in recognition of their unique contribution to the development of seed industry in Bangladesh at the closing ceremony.