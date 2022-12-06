USAID unit hands over infographics to freight forwarders’ assoc

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 December, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 09:58 pm

USAID's Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity handed over sea and air export infographics to Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

USAID's Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity (FFBTA) handed over sea and air export infographics to Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA) at the BAFFA Chattogram office on Tuesday, reads a press release.

Among other BAFFA officials present at the handover ceremony were Mashuk Al Hossain, deputy chief of party, Amirul Islam Chowdhury, senior vice president, Khairul Alam, vice president in Chattogram, Alamgir Hossain, director of finance in Chattogram.

