USAID to provide $15 million to boost climate resilience in Bangladesh: Rizwana

USAID Director Joseph Lessard met with Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan at her Secretariat office today (23 October). Photo: PID

USAID will provide a grant of $15 million for its ClimAct Project in Bangladesh, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said today (23 October).

The advisor made this announcement following a meeting with a USAID delegation led by its Director Joseph Lessard at her office in the Secretariat.

She stated that this initiative will assist the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in implementing the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) to promote green and climate-resilient pathways for Bangladesh.

The project will focus on three key areas - policy and planning, accessing finance, and governance of climate actions.

During the meeting with USAID delegation, Rizwana highlighted the importance of international collaboration, stating, "The ClimAct Project is a crucial step in our fight against climate change, and USAID's support will strengthen our efforts to protect vulnerable communities and ecosystems."

She emphasised the need for global partnerships to address climate challenges.

"Collaborating with partners like USAID will enhance our ability to mitigate the impacts of climate change, particularly in flood-prone, river-eroding, and coastal areas," she added.

At the meeting, USAID Director Joseph Lessard reaffirmed their commitment to working with Bangladesh on environmental initiatives, praising the country's proactive approach to climate issues and pledging continued support for long-term climate resilience.

