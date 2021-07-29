USAID launches campaign to prevent child marriage in Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 07:49 pm

USAID launches campaign to prevent child marriage in Bangladesh

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) today launched a new campaign in Bangladesh to prevent child marriage.

Secretary for the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Md Sayedul Islam inaugurated the campaign.

The campaign is designed to encourage families to condemn the harmful practice of child marriage, says a press release.

It will also help advance the objectives of Bangladesh's 10-year National Plan of Action to End Child Marriage (2018-2030).  

Bangladesh has made notable progress in curbing child marriage, where studies show that the proportion of girls who married before age 16 declined from 46% to 32% between 2007 and 2017, while those who married before age 18 (the legal age of marriage) fell from 66% to 59%.

However, Bangladesh is witnessing a sharp rise in child marriages during the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by multiple factors including reduced income, especially in lower-income families, and schools closures.

