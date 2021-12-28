USA talks about rights, but shelters killer: PM

The USA is always talking about democracy and human rights but it has yet to hand over Rashed Chowdhury, convicted killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to Bangladesh despite repeated appeals, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"How can America, despite being the largest democratic country, give shelter to the killer? What is the reason behind it, I do not know," she said, adding, "The biggest thing is that America always talks about human rights, justice, democracy, voting franchise, but they have given shelter to the convicted killer Rashed who violated our human rights and justice."

Informing that after assuming office, she has repeatedly requested each of the American government to send back the fugitive killer, the PM questioned how the American judiciary gave shelter to killer Rashed, who was the commanding officer of carrying out a massacre in number house 32.

She said this unveiling the covers of a book titled "Bangabandhu and the Judiciary", and a Mujib Borsho souvenir "Nyay Kontho" (Voice of Justice), published by the Bangladesh Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Joining virtually the programme held on the Bangladesh Supreme Court premises from her official Ganabhaban residence, the PM said,

"Canada is giving shelter to the convicted killer Noor. It is a matter of the biggest surprise that we have to hear about democracy and the rule of law from those who are giving shelter to the killers."

A brief biography of Bangabandhu and his measures taken for the development of judiciary have been included in the book "Bangabandhu and the Judiciary". Cases filed against Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and their verdicts alongside the laws enacted by Bangabandhu government were incorporated in the book.

In her speech, Hasina called upon the judges of the country to ensure justice for all, reassuring them of her government every required supports to this end.

"We know the pain of getting no justice as we are the victims of it. You (judges) will have to make sure to ensure justice . . . I will give whatever is required to ensure it until I am in power," she said.

"None would have to shed tears like me losing both a father and mother. So, we want to make sure that people will get justice," she said.